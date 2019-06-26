Phantom Stranger Is Coming To Swamp Thing TV Series

Swamp Thing might not be getting a second season, but that isn’t keeping DC fans from enjoying the horror-tinged show, and it appears another DC character will be making his DC Universe debut in an upcoming episode. A new description for Drive All Night has emerged, the 5th episode of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series, and it includes a reference to a lesser known DC character known as the Phantom Stranger. While the character isn’t as widely known as other characters, longtime fans of the comics will be excited to see him introduced, and you can check out the full description for the episode below.

“Haunted by the ghost of her childhood friend who reemerges from the swamp, Abby’s forced to confront both her past with the Sunderlands as well as the dark forces at play in Marais. While she continues to search for a cure for Alec, he struggles to come to terms with his transformation with the help of a mysterious Phantom Stranger (recurring guest star MACON BLAIR).When Abby’s life is threatened, Swamp Thing is able to use his abilities to save her, but it’s Matt, ultimately, who saves the day – further isolating Swamp Thing from the human world.Meanwhile, Sheriff Cable learns some disturbing information about her son, while Jason Woodrue shares a revelation about Swamp Thing with Avery Sunderland.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar, the Phantom Stranger is a mysterious being who shows up at times of great upheaval and danger, though rarely directly influences or takes action against the threat. He is typically portrayed as incredibly powerful, going toe to toe with beings like The Spectre, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case when he debuts in Swamp Thing.

Swamp Thing stars Derek Mears (Swamp Thing), Andy Bean (Alec Holland), Crystal Reed (Abby Arcane), Virginia Madsen (Maria Sunderland), Maria Sten (Liz Tremayne), Will Patton (Avery Sunderland), Jennifer Beals (Lucilia Cable), Kevin Durand (Jason Woodrue), Selena Anduze (Caroline Woodrue), and Robert Fortunato (Deputy T. Jones), and you can find the official synopsis for Swamp Thing below:

“Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

Swamp Thing is available on DC Universe now.