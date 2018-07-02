‘Preacher’: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Reveal Why Changes From the Comics Were Made in Season 3

The third season of Preacher brought fans of the AMC series to Angelville, the ancestral home of Jesse Custer’s family and current home of its mysterious and powerful matriarch, Gran’ma.

However, in order to bring Angelville to television, some changes had to be made, as series creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg explained during a press call ahead of the show’s third season premiere.

“When you see in the comic books this spooky house in the Bayou somewhere you don’t ask a lot of questions,” Rogen explained. “But like as soon as it’s brought into the real world you’re like ‘What do these people do? What do they do all day? What is this? Do they have dogs? Do they hike? How does this work?’ As soon as we started having this conversation we realized that there was actually a lot of opportunities to build out the mythology of Angelville and what they actually do. What the purpose of it is and whether or not other people do the same thing and how they knew those people.”

Goldberg added, “On the same note, Jodi, TC, and Gran’ma in the comics are great characters but in the show, there’s more face time and you need to round out the characters more and so those characters need more hopes and dreams of their own.”

That’s something that actor Jeremy Childs, who plays Jodie on the series, echoed when he stopped by the ComicBook.com studio to talk Preacher.

“Michael Slovis, who’s the producing director and directed the first two episodes, and of course Sam Catlin, who’s the co-creator, we all talked about it, this idea that Jody was actually in love with Christina, which is not in the comic book at all,” Childs said. “I love that because you have to really flesh out a character. You can’t play a villain. You can’t play a psychopath. He’s all of those things, but you can’t play that, you know what I’m saying? You have to play this live-action, well-rounded figure who does these awful things.

“So it really gave him a lot of different flavors to play with, but being in love with Christina made everything else fall into place for me. Getting rid of Jesse’s father, that becomes obvious. The sort of tumultuous, at-odds relationship with Jesse, almost this son-figure and then this guy who’s going to threaten to knock him off the catbird seat. It’s really fascinating, fun stuff to play as an actor.”

Preacher airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on AMC.