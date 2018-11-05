This Real-Life Aquaman Hasn’t Been on Land for 5 Months

While Warner Brothers’ Aquaman doesn’t swim into theaters for a few more weeks, a real-life Aquaman has spent the past five years out at sea. Ross Edgley, 33, spent the past five months swimming around the entire coast of Great Britain — a feat that has never been completed before.

The journey — which kicked off June 1 — took Edgley 157 days to complete. He swam upwards of 12 hours each day and when he wasn’t swimming, he used his support board to sleep and rest. Everything came to a head earlier today when he came back to land after completing the 1,780-mile journey.

Upon arriving back on land, Edgley was gifted an Aquaman-esque trident — certainly a fitting reward for his journey.

The swimmer took to Twitter during a break yesterday to reflect on the feat.

“Bruised, battered and now battle tested…tomorrow we hope to finish what we started…the first swim in history around the entire coast of Great Britain,” Edgley tweeted. “There might be tears, there will be hugs, but [I] cannot wait to celebrate with you all on the beach.”

Bruised, battered and now battle tested… tomorrow we hope to finish what we started… the first swim in history around the entire coast of Great Britain 🇬🇧 #GreatBritishSwim There might be tears, there WILL be hugs 🤗But CANNOT wait to celebrate with you all on the beach 🏖 pic.twitter.com/MaKE0y6Mnz — Ross Edgley (@RossEdgley) November 3, 2018

Just yesterday, Aquaman director James Wan posted an image on his Instagram profile confirming that work on his first superhero movie had been completed.

“After two years of consuming and devouring my every waking hour, this little indie movie is finally done,” Wan joked in his Instagram posted. “It was a monster undertaking. I can’t THANK enough the amazing post team of VFX/editorial/sound for working tirelessly around the clock — crazy long days, 7 days a week, for many many many weeks without a day off — towards making this a unique and beautiful film.”

“Everyone poured their heart and soul into it, and I can’t wait to share this 21st December!”

When Wan took on the role, he expressed his needs to make Aquaman a standalone film, despite being part of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

Aquaman is set for release on December 21, 2018.