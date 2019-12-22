Robert Pattinson Jokes He Will Turn to Porn if Batman Doesn’t Work Out

Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated DC film, The Batman, recently began rehearsals and the film’s star has been very open about the upcoming movie. Robert Pattinson, who is best known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, will be playing the titular hero. Recently, Pattinson did an interview with The Guardian where he joked about what he’ll do if playing Batman doesn’t pan out. His back-up plan? Porn!

During the interview, Pattinson revealed that he’s sick of all the questions about the movie and just wants to get on with the filming.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet,” he explained.

When the interviewer pointed out that the role is a lot to live up to, Pattinson said the following:

“But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

When asked if the worst-case scenario happens, Pattinson giggled and replied with his back-up plan: “Porn. But art-house porn.”

During the interview, Pattinson also revealed that he said yes to the role because, “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why,” but also because, “I just really wanted it.”

Previously, Pattinson has spoken about why Batman isn’t a superhero.

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character,” he told The New York Times. “I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

Pattinson also told The New York Times what excites him about playing the character and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.