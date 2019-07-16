Warner Bros. TV Group Reveals Comic-Con Bags

San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off this weekend, and it looks like attendees will get to carry around their swag in a pretty sweet way. On Monday, Warner Bros. TV Group debuted the first look at their bags for the 2019 convention, which feature 23 different new designs.

The bags run the gambit of The CW, Cartoon Network, and DC Universe’s original programming to highly-anticipated new shows like Batwoman, Pennyworth, and Watchmen. Some of the designs are certainly pretty memorable, from Teen Titans GO!‘s parody of DC’s current movie slate, to Legends of Tomorrow‘s puppet-themed bag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you’re thinking about which bag to pick up at Comic-Con, or you just want to appreciate the designs from the comfort of your own home, scroll on through to check them all out!

Arrow

The Flash

Legends of Tomorrow

Supergirl

Black Lightning

Batwoman

Riverdale

Supernatural

Watchmen

DC Universe

Titans

Doom Patrol

Young Justice: Outsiders

ThunderCats Roar

Teen Titans GO!

Steven Universe: The Movie

DC Super Hero Girls

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Pennyworth

Game of Thrones

SDCC

Conan