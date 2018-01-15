White House Press Secretary Uses Official Twitter Account to Complain That Alexa Ordered a Batman Toy for Her Son

It’s not every day that Batman gets a mention on an official White House Twitter account, but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday, thought not for any particularly heroic reasons.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the official White House press secretary Twitter account to complain that Amazon‘s intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, had ordered a pricey Batman figure simply because her 2-year-old son had shouted the DC Comics superhero’s name repeatedly.

“Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling ‘Batman!’ over and over again into the Echo,” Sanders wrote on the official account, including a screenshot revealing that what Alexa had ordered at Sanders’ son’s command was a Square Enix Batman from their Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice line currently selling for around $80 through a third party seller on Amazon.

While it’s humorous to know that Sanders’ son, like many children, is a fan of the Dark Knight, many have taken issue with Sanders using the official Twitter account to complain about the mistake when it was perhaps better suited for her personal account, while others responded with concerns about a high-ranking government official using an Echo device that is designed to constantly be listening in order to function as well as save recent recordings — albeit short ones — on Amazon servers. But not every response to the post was negative. Some sympathized with the situation, with others going so far as to offer instructions on how to prevent any additional rogue Batman orders in the future.

As for what Sanders plans to do with the Batman, that remains unclear, but at it does look like Sanders has Amazon Prime. According to the screenshot, the toy has an expected delivery date of Tuesday, January 16th.