Ryan Reynolds Wanted to Play a Different DC Character

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds wanted to play the Wally West Flash before he suited up as Green Lantern, Reynolds revealed during the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

Asked which other superhero he would have liked to play, Reynolds answered, “I would say Wolverine, but God, I would be terrible. Honestly, I wanted to be the Flash — the Wally West version — but I think all of those ships have sailed.”

Wally West succeeded Barry Allen as the Flash in the main DC Comics. The character was depicted in the animated Justice League and Justice League Unlimited series as a fast-talking jokester in line with Reynolds’ personality.

Reynolds admitted to Entertainment Weekly in May he still hasn’t seen the 2011 Warner Bros.-produced superhero misfire in full, saying he saw only a “very late stage rough cut of the film.”

“Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like,” Reynolds said. “The Green Lantern [joke in Deadpool] to me is just sort of, I don’t know, kind of fun. It’s me just taking the piss out of me, but it’s more [Deadpool] though.”

Green Lantern was a critical and financial failure and marked Reynolds’ third superhero outing after co-starring as Hannibal King in 2004’s Blade: Trinity and debuting as Wade Wilson in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds took shots at the misfire in both Deadpool and its sequel, where the costumed mercenary utilizes Cable’s (Josh Brolin) time-travel device to jump back in time and assassinate a wide-eyed Ryan Reynolds before he could even read the Green Lantern script.

Deadpool 2 took jabs at high-profile Marvel and DC productions, sending up everything from the grim-darkness of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to the “uselessness” of Avenger Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Reynolds debuted the Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut at Comic-Con ahead of its release on the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray format August 21. The new cut, not released theatrically, boasts new footage.