SEAL’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial Has DC Fans Remembering Batman Forever

One of the wildest commercials from this year’s Super Bowl was no doubt the Mountain Dew commercial where musical icon SEAL was turned into an actual Seal. Not only did the transformation of the Grammy winner into the aquatic mammal raise eyebrows, but so did the song he was singing. A parody of his classic song “Kiss from a Rose,” Seal SEAL dropped hilarious lyric riffs like “I compare it to kiss from a lime, on the bay,” and “My flippers can’t hold Mountain Dew, it slips right on through, what a shame.” No surprise, this new commercial has DC fans remembering the use of “Kiss from a Rose” in 1995’s Batman Forever.

“They made Seal animorph into a seal and sing kiss from a rose!!” wrote one user. “All-time commercial by Mountain Dew.

“seal as a seal singing a mountain dew cover of kiss from a rose is the funniest thing ever i’m sorry,” added another.

“can’t wait to have kiss from a rose stuck in my head for the next week,” wrote another.

Not everyone was enthused by the ad, but they still love the Batman film. “That wack ass Mtn Dew Seal ad is making me wanna watch Batman Forever again,” wrote one fan.

Though the original “Kiss from a Rose” song was released by Seal prior to the premiere of Batman Forever, initial the song (and the album it was a part of) were poorly received and didn’t sell that well. It was only after director Joel Schumacher cut the song to the end credits of the 1995 Val Kilmer-starring Batman movie that it really took off. Seal himself took to Instagram after Joel Schumacher passed away to tell the full story.

“It was the fourth song from my second album, fourth single, and it went into the charts at #60, dropped to #80 something the next week, and that was the end of it. It was over, the promotion of that second album was done,” Seal said back in 2020. “I was in the studio making my third album… and I received a phone call form one Mr. Joel Schumacher.”

Seal’s manager sent a copy of the record to Schumacher with a special note to listen to “Kiss from a Rose,” and the rest is history. Following its inclusion in Batman Forever and its success on the sales charts, “Kiss from a Rose” won the Grammy awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Peep the lyrics for the “Kiss From a Rose” vs “Kiss From a Lime” below: