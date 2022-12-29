Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Failed Today's Framed Game in the Best Way

Earlier this year, Wordle blew up on social media and the online game inspired many of its kind. One such game is Framed which gives you six chances to guess the title of a movie based on six frames from the film. Just like Wordle, folks often share their daily results on Twitter, and today's Framed got a hilarious reaction from David F. Sandberg. The director is best known for helming Shazam! which happened to be the answer to today's Framed.

Sandberg shared his results, which hilariously show him failing the game up until the very obvious last photo. This caused some great reactions from DC stars. Rachel Zegler, who is making her comic book movie debut in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, replied, "LMAOOOO." Zachary Levi, who plays the titular Shazam, also responded. "Hahahahaha! You silly. 😏," he wrote. You can check out the original post below:

Who Stars in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to Levi, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he just reprised in Black Adam. In addition to Zegler, franchise newcomers include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Mirren spoke about the experience of working on Fury of the Gods, teasing that it was "wonderful," but came with some challenges.

"It was wonderful," Mirren revealed. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023. Are you excited about the new sequel? Have the recent changes to DC changed your excitement level at all? Tell us in the comments!