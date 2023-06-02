Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Jokes About Goth Direction for Zachary Levi's Hero

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to begin production in May, and the movie's director is being just as hilarious as ever on social media. David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel, which will star Zachary Levi in the titular role. Sandberg has had some fun with people on social media in the past, like revealing some "hand notes" with reminders not to engage in Marvel vs. DC discourse. This time, Sandberg decided to have some fun with someone who was critical of Shazam!'s comedy.

In a recent tweet, Sandberg revealed he is not going to comment on any casting rumors, but joked that there's a "~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2." Someone commented on the post, "No we aren't a fan of comedy Shazam." That tweet got ratioed pretty quickly, which included a quote-tweet response from the director. "Great, then you'll love the new direction we're taking the character in! #ItsNotAPhaseMom," Sandberg replied with a funny photoshop of a goth Shazam. You can check out the image below:

Unfortunately, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been forced to delay multiple times due to both development reasons and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been assigned three different release dates including April 1, 2022, later November 4, 2022, and it's currently scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay last year. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point.'"

When it comes to the sequel, Sandberg says you can expect some surprises regarding the movie's villains. In a Q&A at DC FanDome, the director wouldn't reveal who Shazam would be battling on his next adventure. "I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Are you excited about the Shazam! sequel? Tell us in the comments!

