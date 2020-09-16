Shazam! Director Reveals His Hilarious Hand Notes

✖

Marvel and DC are the two biggest names in comics, so it's natural that the two get compared, especially now that both have booming movie franchises. Recently, James Gunn, who has directed Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and The Suicide Squad for DC, assured fans that there's no rivalry behind-the-scenes. It appears Shazam! director David F. Sandberg must have gotten caught in the middle of the DC vs. Marvel debate based on a recent (and hilarious) tweet.

“Once again I checked the wrong hand before tweeting," Sandberg wrote. The director included pictures of hand notes. One reads, “Do not engage with any Marvel vs. DC Stuf!!” While the other reads, “Mickey = Pants, Donald = No Pants!” You can check out the post below:

Once again I checked the wrong hand before tweeting pic.twitter.com/alWaGZDgDU — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) September 15, 2020

Sandberg is returning to the DCEU to helm Shazam! Fury of the Gods. When it comes to the highly anticipated follow-up, Sandberg himself says you better expect some surprises when it comes to the villains. In a Q&A at DC FanDome Day 2 on Saturday, the filmmaker wouldn't flat out reveal who Shazam would be coming to blows with.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Earlier this month, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia confirmed the two movies — Fury of the Gods and Black Adam — resided in the same universe.

"We’re working closely with DC in terms of what the plan is for how everyone fits together," Garcia said earlier in the week. "It’s still in the works, but obviously Shazam exists in the Black Adam universe. I can just say that we have very big ambitions for Black Adam and all of the characters that we’re introducing. How they’re going to connect with other characters is still all being laid out, but I think fans are going to be happy, ultimately, with the way we end up guiding it."

Included on the home media version of Shazam! was a deleted scene that teased the arrival of Black Adam, though the clip was removed from the theatrical release of the movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.