Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Explains Why He’d Never Make Justice League 2 or Superman Movie

David F. Sandberg definitely has his work cut out for him with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film was moved up from June 2, 2023 to December 16th 2022 and that pushes up the timeline for a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get done. But Sandberg recently freed up some time to answer fan questions in an AMA on Instagram. The director revealed if he’d ever make a Superman film or a Justice League sequel.

“At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you’re going to piss off so many people no matter what you do,” Sandberg said during an AMA on Instagram. “Seeing how people react to things like The Last Jedi makes me want to stay away from things like that. Shazam! was perfect in that there hadn’t been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level.”



With way Sandberg handled his Shazam! movie, he’s easily become a fan favorite to helm other DC Comics movies. During the same AMA on his Instagram story, the director revealed his feelings on helming a Justice League movie. “I think that would be too big for me. Too much expectations as well.”



Sandberg recently gave an update on how post-production is going on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The director shared two images of his post-production offices and revealed that he’s currently working on temporary VFX for the sequel. He also added how eager he is to show off the film.



“Making temp VFX in my post-production office. Still using my old copy of Action Essentials 2 from VideoCopilot (especially for smoke during Shazam transformations). Post-production office has no windows (I got really spoiled with my pre-production office seen on the second image). But I still prefer this one since it’s in LA and I get to sleep in my own bed every night,” Sandberg reveals. One of the directors followers asked how post-production had been going and if he’s run into any issues to which the director added. “Going good. Eager to get some VFX in there so I can show it to people and see how it plays.”



The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.



Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on December 16th 2022.