Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Disturbing Prop He Kept From Set

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters, and the film sees the return of most of the first movie's cast as well as director David F. Sandberg. Since the movie's release, Sandberg has opened up about the movie's big cameo, shared his thoughts on the surprising marketing moves made by DC, and his feelings about the low box office turnout. The director has also been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content on social media, including a close look at a prop he kept from the set. The movie featured the return of Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, and the character's powerful staff is taken from him by the movie's villains. However, he ends up keeping a splinter from the magical item, which ends up coming in handy. While we know it's just a prop, the video Sandberg posted of the splinter is quite disturbing.

"Maybe my favorite prop that I kept from #ShazamFuryOfTheGods. A silicone wizard hand for pulling splinters out of," Sandberg shared. You can check out the video below:

What Did Djimon Hounsou Say About Hollywood Pay Disparity?

Hounsou recently revealed he feels "cheated" as an actor in Hollywood. In a new interview with The Guardian, Hounsou says that even though he has such accolades as two Academy Award nominations, he is still struggling to make a dollar in the industry.

"I felt seriously cheated. Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time where I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: 'You should be happy that you've got nominated,' and that's that," Hounsou revealed. "I'm still struggling to try to make a dollar! I've come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well."

Is Shazam! 3 Happening?

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods having a rough start at the box office, the chances of a third movie are looking slimmer, which is disappointing considering the post-credit scenes set up more movies. Sandberg recently said on Twitter, "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.