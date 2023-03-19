Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reacts To Trailers Spoiling Big Moments: "I Was Surprised"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters, and it has some moments that tie in with the other DC movies as well as post-credits scenes that tease future adventures for the titular hero. However, the recent changes made by DC Studios have confirmed some of the main heroes from the franchise will not be returning, so it's unclear if the Shazamily will be seen again or if any of the movie's connections to the greater DCEU will matter. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The sequel features an exciting Justice League cameo: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. However, the moment was spoiled by a TV spot only a week before the movie was released. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director David F. Sandberg opened up about the scene getting spoiled.

"I was surprised," Sandberg shared with a laugh. "I was just getting back from the press tour, and I got a text, asking, 'Hey, why spoil Wonder Woman?' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' So I didn't know, and they did apologize for not keeping me in the loop. But I understand why they did it, because they wanted to get people to see the movie. So, of course, I understand, but it's a shame because these days, the only audiences who get to see these movies as intended are test audiences. When they saw the movie, they didn't know Rachel Zegler's character was a goddess, for example. For them, it was actually a twist that worked, but then, once marketing started, you have to show her in her goddess clothes and that whole thing is out of the bag. So no one is really going to be surprised that she's a goddess undercover in a school."

Will Shazam! 3 Ever Get Made?

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods having a rough start at the box office, the chances of a third movie are looking slimmer, which is disappointing considering the post-credit scenes set up more movies. Sandberg recently said on Twitter, "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

If there is a third Shazam movie, the actors have some idea. Zachary Levi, who plays the titular hero, apparently pitched an idea to his co-star, Rachel Zegler (Anthea). During an interview with NME, Zelger talked about some potential threequel ideas.

"I think it'd be cool to do this zombie plot that Zach is obsessed with," Zegler explained. "It's Evil Dead meets Superman meets Big, which doesn't sound like it should work, but I think it might."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.