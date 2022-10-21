Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Speaks Out on Black Adam Crossover Plans

With movies coming up for both Shazam and Black Adam -- characters who have been arch-rivals for decades in the comics and on TV -- it's only natural for fans to wonder about the possibility of Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson sharing the screen. So far, it hasn't happened, and if Shazam!: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is to be believed, there are no plans to make it happen right now. During a Comic Con interview, the filmmaker said that he doesn't believe there has been any conversations about bringing the two together, although he's curious to see what might happen down the road.

While the first Shazam! movie alluded to Black Adam, it is not clear how much of the characters' shared mythology will be explored in the Black Adam movie, which sets the character up as an antihero opposed by the Justice Society of America, but forced to work with them in order to defeat an ancient evil.

"There hasn't really been a conversation about that," Sandberg told Collider. "I know, at the moment, Black Adam is sort of its thing and Shazam! is its thing. Then we'll see where it all goes in the future, but I haven't really been a part of any conversations like that."

The Shazam family is a bigger part of the second movie, having got powers toward the end of the first film. That doesn't necessarily mean Black Adam or his "family," which includes Isis and Osiris in the comics, will be referenced. A version of isis appeared for five seasons on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, played by Tala Ashe, and another take on the character is set to appear in Black Adam, although it isn't yet clear whether she will actually get powers.

You can see the official synopsis for Sandberg's Shazam: Fury of the Gods below.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Chuck) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

Executive producers are Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns. Joining director Sandberg behind-the-camera are director of photography Gyula Pados (the Jumanji franchise), production designer Paul Kirby (The Old Guard, Jason Bourne) and editor Michel Aller (Shazam!, The Nun). The music supervisor is Season Kent (DC League of Super-Pets, The Addams Family 2) and the music is by Christophe Beck (Free Guy, Frozen II). Visual effects supervisors are Bruce Jones (Aquaman, It) and Raymond Chen (Alita: Battle Angel, The Meg). The costume designer is Louise Mingenbach (Jumanji: The Next Level, Godzilla: King of the Monsters).



New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 December 2022 and in North America on December 21, 2022.