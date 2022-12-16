Shazam! Fury of the Gods Lands MCU Veteran as Composer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was recently rescheduled to be released this year and then pushed back by five days in order to avoid Avatar 2's release date. The highly-anticipated DC sequel will see the return of the Shazam! family alongside some exciting new cast members. However, there is one member of the Shazam team who will not be returning. Benjamin Wallfisch composed the music for the first film, but director David F. Sandberg just confirmed on Twitter that he's being replaced by Christophe Beck.

"@ponysmasher Hey David, I don't know if it has been announced, but is Benjamin Wallfisch returning to score Shazam! 2? Thanks and can't wait for the movie!⚡️," one fan asked. "That was the plan but schedules got in the way (there are just too many movies being made at once right now). It's @CBeckOfficial scoring this one and he's done an amazing job!" Sandberg replied. You can check out the post below:

That was the plan but schedules got in the way (there are just too many movies being made at once right now). It’s @CBeckOfficial scoring this one and he’s done an amazing job! https://t.co/HJNgmQJbnA — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 10, 2022

Beck has scored many films and television shows and even won an Emmy for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He's worked on big films such as Frozen, The Muppets, Edge of Tomorrow, and much more. He also has a vast history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, composing music for Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. Last year, he was nominated for an Emmy once again for his work on WandaVision.

As for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi is returning to play the titular role. All of the young actors will be returning for the film with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso.

Are you excited about the Shazam! sequel? Do you think Christophe Beck will make a good addition? Tell us in the comments!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 16th.