‘Shazam!’ Has Plans in Place for Sequels, Could Play Role in DCEU

Of course, Shazam! will set up possible sequels, but there’s also the chance that the hero will play a role in future teamups with Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shazam play a role in the DCU,” producer Peter Safran told Entertainment Weekly. “He exists in that world.”

Much like Spider-Man has Ned Leeds, Shazam will have Freddy Freeman, played by Jack Dylan Glazer. This character eventually becomes Captain Marvel Jr. in the comics, but in this film he’ll serve as a fanboy of Shazam’s superhero contemporaries.

Of course, the possibility remains that Shazam! will feature some of the previously established DC Comics heroes, whether from Justice League or Suicide Squad. And though there are no plans in place for such a film at this time, there’s also the possibility that Shazam will show up in a Justice League sequel.

The movie is definitely laying the groundwork for a potential crossover. In a recently released photo, a Daily Planet newspaper is hanging up in the background. The cover story? Superman Is Back.

Star Zachary Levi — who will play the titular champion in the new movie — is excited about the prospect to team up with other heroes on the big screen.

“I would lose my s— if that happened, I would lose all of the sh*ts,” said Levi. “I remember thinking, ‘If I get this and if this movie does well enough and if Justice League does well enough and they make another Justice League … maybe I’ll be on that next poster with all those guys.”

The filmmakers also have plans — should it continue into a sequel or other franchises — to make up for the inevitable aging of Asher Angel, the young actor who plays the child Billy Batson.

“It’s something we’ve considered and have plans in place for sequels that take into account those realities,” Safran said.

Fans will learn a lot more about Shazam! this week during San Diego Comic-Con, where the first teaser trailer is heavily rumored to be debuting.

Shazam! is set to premiere in movie theaters on April 5, 2019.