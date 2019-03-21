Young ‘Shazam!’ Stars Reveal Their First Comic Book Movies… Feel Old Yet?

Living in the golden age of comic book movies is a treat for longtime fans of the genre. Many of them had to endure some rough outings at movie theaters before arriving at a time where Avengers: Infinity War debuts in the same year as a beloved Aquaman film. Others, the younger crowd, are a bit spoiled on the front. For example, the teenage stars of the upcoming Shazam! were born about a year apart in 2002 and 2003 — the same years that Spider-Man and Hulk were hitting theaters.

Ready to feel old? The first comic book movies the young stars can remember watching: Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight movies and Man of Steel. For reminder and mostly for perspective: Man of Steel released in 2013.

“Oh, Batman Begins was the first one I saw,” Grazer told ComicBook.com in the interview featured in the video above. “Batman Begins was the first one I saw then I saw Dark Knight Rises then I saw Dark Knight.”

“I think mine was Man of Steel?” Angel said, which is a bizarre concept, considering he is now a major part of a film which shares a world with that movie’s titular DC Comics hero.

Of course, growing up when they did, the two actors may have some recency bias when comes to the age old debate of choosing the best Batman actor. “It’s either Michael Keaton or Christian Bale,” Angel said, digging into an impressive well of knowledge dating back to Keaton’s time as the Caped Crusader in 1989. “I’m for Christian Bale. I think he’s like perfect for Batman.”

“Batman’s my favorite person on the planet,” Grazer said. “I would say George Clooney or Val Kilmer, for sure. And that’s total joke.” More realistically, the quippy young gun had an opinion many fans will agree with: “Okay, yeah, Michael Keaton or Christian Bale, or Adam West.”

