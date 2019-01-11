‘Shazam!’ Director Shares New Look at the Film’s Post-Production

Shazam! is DC’s next film to head to the big screen, and the film’s director is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s coming together.

David F. Sandberg recently shared videos from the film’s ADR sessions on his Instagram stories, which you can check out below. The first video shows a recording session with Grace Fulton, who is playing Mary Bromfield, appearing to record various screaming sounds. And the second video shows Billy Batson actor Asher Angel saying “Shazam!” in an array of different ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ADR sessions are an interesting little peek behind the curtain at how some of the film’s dialogue comes together, especially with the “Shazam!” catchphrase being such a major part of the film.

The film will follow Billy Batson, a kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi) when he utters a magic word.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” Sandberg told ComicBook.com last year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

The film, which also stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Mark Strong, will be a one-of-a-kind take on the superhero genre, as well as the larger DC Extended Universe.

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg echoed in another interview. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.