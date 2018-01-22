Marta Milans Joins the Cast of DC Comics’ ‘Shazam!’

The cast of New Line‘s Shazam! movie is continuing to grow.

Marta Milans has been cast in the DC Comics-inspired film, according to Deadline. The actress will reportedly playing one of the foster parents at the home where Billy Batson (Asher Angel) lives.

Milans is best known for her TV roles, with appearances on High Maintenance, No Tomorrow, and Killer Women.

While Billy’s foster family situation has had a few evolutions throughout the comics, there’s a chance that Milans could be playing Rosa Vasquez, Billy’s foster mother in the New 52 continuity. Quite a bit of recent casting has seemed to support that, with the child versions of the Marvel family – Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), Pedro Pena (Jovan Armand), and Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman) – already being cast. The Walking Dead fan-favorite Cooper Andrews will be playing one of the film’s other foster parents.

Shazam! will also star Zachary Levi as Billy’s adult alter-ego, Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana, Ron Cephas Jones as The Wizard, and Grace Fulton in a mystery role. With the film’s production set to begin very soon, more casting announcements can surely be expected.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2019.