‘Shazam!’ to Be Released in ScreenX Format

Some lucky audiences will get to see DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie in a pretty unique way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film will be among six titles released in ScreenX format. The unique type of screening format allows audiences to see a film in a panoramic, 270-degree format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal between the South Korean company CJ 4DPLEX and Warner Bros. Pictures will also include The Curse of La Llorona and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Three additional titles are set to be announced later this year.

“This will build on the success of the globally successful ScreenX engagements of Rampage, The Meg, The Nun, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Aquaman,” CJ 4DPLEX said in a statement.

“Warner Bros. Pictures continues to be a strong supporter and partner of the ScreenX cinematic experience, and we are beyond excited to grow that partnership with a release of six titles from their upcoming film lineup,” JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said in a statement. “We continue to expand this new technology to an ever-increasing and loyal consumer fan base that will help shape the moviegoing landscape for years to come.”

“As we look toward the future, we are excited to bring new experiences to audiences and continue to expand our partnerships to leverage innovative formats like ScreenX.” Thomas Molter, the head of international distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, added. “As a company, we’re always looking to create unparalleled theatrical experiences for moviegoers, and CJ 4DPLEX works with us to showcase great stories in unique new ways.”

Over the past year, ScreenX has grown significantly, with 195 auditoriums featuring the technology in 62 different countries.

Shazam! is set to bring a larger-than-life superhero tale to life, which explains why it’s being shown in this new format. The film will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi) when he utters a magic word.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com last year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

The film, which also stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Mark Strong, will be a one-of-a-kind take on the superhero genre, as well as the larger DC Extended Universe.

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg echoed in another interview. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

Would you want to check out Shazam! in ScreenX? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.