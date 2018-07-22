DC Fans Think the First ‘Shazam!’ Trailer Stole the Show

San Diego Comic-Con has brought the nerd world quite an array of trailers, and it looks like one of DC’s newest offerings might be the best among them.

During Warner Bros.‘ panel at today’s festivities, DC Films released the first look at the upcoming live-action Shazam! movie. The film, which sees a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transform into a superpowered adult (Zachary Levi), debuted an official teaser trailer, and it’s safe to say that it’s gotten fans hyped.

Shazam! has become a pretty prominent topic of conversation since the trailer debut, with fans pleasantly surprised by so much of what was shown. From the film’s inspired casting to the more lighthearted moments to the subtle DC Comics teases, there was quite a lot for fans to talk about. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

A+ Gif Choice

Seriously Great

#Shazam looks GREAT, like seriously. I didn’t think it’d actually be actively anticipating it but here we are. Love the tie-ins to previous films — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 21, 2018

I Need to Lie Down

No Hesitation

I LOVED THAT #SHAZAM TRAILER SM, THE MOVIE LOOKS FUNNY AND FEELS LIKE A DC FAN PERSPECTIVE IM- pic.twitter.com/fPVLhIdMil — leo? (@leov_mar) July 21, 2018

Winning People Over

I take back every bad thing I ever said about this movie. That trailer was so funny and engaging and now I’m hooked. #Shazam — Angel (@HeyAngelB) July 21, 2018

A Few Favorites

#Shazam trailer made me laugh out loud more than once – Freddy is going to steal the whole film. Also @djimonhounsou ‘s voice gave me chills!! Can’t wait to see him in full. — Talking Wonder Woman (@LetsTalkDiana) July 21, 2018

Please Join the Justice League

Shazam looks really good, seriously can’t wait for him to join the Justice League after seeing the trailer. Both of them know how to portray Billy Batson and Shazam at the same time. Love the nod to batman with the use of a batarang. ?? #SHAZAM #HOLYMOLY — Jayna (@jayna_lala) July 21, 2018

#Hype

HOOLY HELL #Shazam LOOKS EXCELLENT. Really pleased #DC recognised Billy Batson needs to have a really funny/light hearted movie. Cannot wait. Ah! #ShazamMovie — Callum Crumlish (@CallumC_) July 21, 2018

A New Reaction Image

this reminds me of the “you’re doing amazing sweetie” meme #shazam pic.twitter.com/SER5drUdVQ — sam (@haliordan) July 21, 2018

Even the Long Beach Mayor Loves It!