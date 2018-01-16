New ‘Shazam!’ Details Hint at Villains, Possible Black Adam Cameo

Information about DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie is gradually coming to light, and a new report hints at a unique roster of characters joining the film.

ThatHashtagShow recently uncovered new casting descriptions for the film, which seem to hint at even more of the characters that will be involved.

The descriptions further confirm that Dr. Sivana will be the film’s main villain – a role that Mark Strong outright confirmed earlier this week. But Sivana’s description indicates that he will be more than just a general scientist, as he is described as an “evil sorcerer”.

“THADDEUS BODOG SIVANA – “Evil sorcerer who regenerates from death with world domination on his mind.” Supporting Lead Male”

As the casting descriptions hint, Sivana won’t be alone, as his two oldest children – Beautia and Magnificus – will appear in the film in some way.

“BEAUTIA SIVANA – “Sivana’s devoted daughter. When he does not return her love, she changes loyalties and helps Billy out.” Supporting Lead Female

MAGNIFICUS SIVANA – “Sivana’s incredibly giant and strong son that has a huge battle with Shazam.” Supporting Lead Male”

In the comics, Beautia and Magnificus are longtime allies of Billy Batson/Shazam, and it seems that the big screen adaptation will follow that in some way.

A fourth casting description hints at a rather integral part of Billy’s origin – the actual wizard Shazam, who provides Billy with his powers.

“SHAZAM – “Elderly wizard who is forced to give his powers to a young boy before the boy is ready.” Supporting Lead Male”

And finally, a fifth casting description hints at a “Mysterious Man”, who will take on some sort of cameo role within the film.

“MYSTERIOUS MAN – “Shazam’s underling.” Cameo Male”

At the moment, there’s no telling what this casting description could mean, but eager fans have begun to theorize that it could be a cover-up for an appearance by Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

The topic of the two crossing paths in Shazam! has been speculated about for quite some time, before DC’s proposed slate split the two characters into separate movies. Even if Black Adam ends up getting his own solo film – or that rumored role in Suicide Squad 2 – some have argued that a Shazam! appearance could still be in the cards.

But at the same time, the fact that the cameo is listed amongst casting descriptions, while Johnson has had the role on lockdown for years, almost seems to hint that it might not be Black Adam.

After all, early hints about Shazam! could indicate Billy getting a different array of underlings, with all of the young members of the Marvel Family already being cast. This means that as much as the casting description could hint at Black Adam, it very well could hint at an older version of one of the Marvel Family members.

Now that these Shazam! casting descriptions have come to light, fans are sure to speculate about who will play the parts. Thankfully, as director David F. Sandberg has hinted, there are plenty more casting announcements to come.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2019.