New ‘Shazam!’ Photos Reveal Best Look yet at Costume

A lot of debate has been raging about the look of Zachary Levi’s Shazam! costume, after some very unofficial set photos and videos of the suit leaked online. As is always the case with superhero movie details that leak this way, fans are now concerned about what they’ve seen. Thankfully, a new crop of Shazam set photos may offer a more hopeful impression for fans:

These new photos clearly illustrate the New 52 influences behind this live-action Shazam! costume. The photos also reveal the standard system of padding that helps an actor fill out his/her costume. That’s an especially important detail for fans, many of whom have been worried that Levi’s suit was a standard spandex outfit that would look like cosplay, onscreen.

If you’re a hardcore DC fan, there’s also another nice little Easter egg in this costume: the two buttons clasping Shazam’s cape to his suit has tigers on it – a clear callback to Mister Tawky Tawny, the quirky Golden Age Shazam! character who is a talking tiger!

From this set of photos, it’s clear that Levi’s Shazam will look pretty much like any DC Films superhero when we see the final product onscreen. From the hairstyle and costume, it would also seem that the actor was a fitting choice for the character – despite some early reservations from fans. Underneath all the outfit padding, Levi has also clearly been working out.

Shazam! will tell the story of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a young Philly foster kid who is granted the power to become a mystical superhero, by an ancient sorcerer (Ron Cephas Jones). The film will be loaded with DC Extended Universe Easter eggs, and a possible cameo from Henry Cavill’s Superman. It also happens to be one of the only prospects that DC Films has in the next two years, so there’s a lot riding on it.

