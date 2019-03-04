Eminem Shows His Support for ‘Shazam!’ Movie

Warner Bros. and DC dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Shazam! movie on Monday, and nearly everyone online is showing the ad some love. Everyone including Slim Shady himself, Eminem.

Fans already had Em on the brain after watching the trailer, as all of the action-packed footage was set to one of the emcee’s most famous songs, “My Name Is.” Of course, the inclusion of the track makes sense for this movie, considering the entire basis of the hero revolves around a boy named Billy Batson shouting the name of his alter ego, Shazam, in order to transform and inherit his powers.

Following its release, Eminem tweeted the trailer from his own account, along with the film’s hashtags and the lyric from the song, “My name is, who???”

Marshall Mathers has been on a roll with comic book properties as of late. Back in October, Shady recorded the title track for Sony’s Venom soundtrack, leading into the release of his new album. Earlier this year, he was a vocal supporter of Marvel’s The Punisher TV series, tweeting out his disappointment in Netflix following the show’s cancellation.

While this seems like a pretty recent trend for Eminem, he has a history of referring to comics and comic characters in his music and videos. The most famous of these came in the video for his hit song “Without Me,” in which he ran around in a knock-off Robin costume.

“My Name Is” was initially released on Eminem’s debut album, The Slim Shady LP, back in 1999.

Are you looking forward to Shazam! to hit theaters? Will any of Eminem’s music make it into the movie itself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Shazam! will be released in thaeters on April 5th.

