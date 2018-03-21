‘Shazam!’ Unveils Official Website

Whether you like it or not, the DC Extended Universe is moving on with its next projects. Last year, Justice League failed to impress audiences with its big crossover cast, but Warner Bros. Pictures hopes its next films can swing the franchise around. This year, Aquaman is slated to debut in November, and Shazam! will follow next year.

So, if you want a better look at the latter movie, you need to head online. After all, the official website for Shazam! is live, and fans are eager to see if it has any easter eggs.

Not long ago, the website for Shazam! went live, and fans are already combing through its content. The site’s homepage is a bare one, but it does give fans an up-close look at its logo. The red-and-gold number was revealed earlier this week when the project announced it would be doing a livestream in conjunction with Entertainment Weekly, and fans hope they will learn more about the movie during the event.

Of course, the website links out to all of the social pages for Shazam! You can follow the film on platforms like Twitter and Facebook if you are not already — and that is about it. However, fans are not willing to leave the page alone.

Over the years, official film websites have come to insert sly easter eggs into their backend, and fans are hoping this rather minimalistic site has done the same. For instance, Westworld added a series of easter eggs to its website when it updated for season two. Other projects like Daredevil and Power Rangers have done the same.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke and stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as the young Billy Batson, and Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana. The film also stars Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Shazam! opens in theaters April 5, 2019.