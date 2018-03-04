Zachary Levi Reveals His Favorite Part of Shooting ‘Shazam!’

DC Comics’ Shazam! is currently in the middle of production, and it looks like one element of it is really tickling Zachary Levi’s fancy.

Levi, who stars in the film as the adult alter-ego of Billy Batson/Shazam!, was recently asked what he likes the most about filming the project so far. Levi tweeted back a pretty simple response – “Flying” – alongside a smirking emoji.

This response, while brief, is sure to excite fans, especially those who are excited to see Shazam’s full arsenal of powers in action. Those involved with Shazam! have previously dropped hints about the film traveling to the skies, both through an amusing video from director David F. Sandberg, and through recent comments from Mark Strong.

”I’ve been training like a mad man.” Strong, who will play the villainous Dr. Sivana, revealed back in January. “I’m about to go over and see the stunt guys, I’ve been trying all of these harnesses on and I think I’m going to be doing lots of flying around and firing electricity out of my hands.”

As of now, there’s no telling when audiences will get to see Levi in flight as Shazam!, especially considering the amount of secrecy surrounding the film’s production. Last week, fans were treated to a sort of unofficial first look at Levi as the hero, when a leaked set photo of his costume made the rounds online. As it turns out, that leak was not intentional, and fans will hopefully get a better look at the costume in the near future.

“That wasn’t planned,” Levi said during a recent Instagram livestream. “That was completely unplanned, and hopefully we’ll be able to have a better pic at some point out there for people to see.”

“Actually, if someone had managed to snap a shot of the suit last week when we were shooting outside they would have released an official pic right away,” Sandberg explained prior to the costume leak. “Since we got away with it they want to do more of an official thing. And it’s right around the corner…”

Shazam! is set to land in theaters on April 5th, 2019.