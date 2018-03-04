‘Shazam!’ Stars Zachary Levi and Cooper Andrews Share BTS Photo

As cameras roll on next year’s DC Films production, the cast and crew involved with Shazam! have been providing steady progress updates for fans.

The latest comes from star Zachary Levi, who portrays the titular hero, and The Walking Dead actor Cooper Andrews, who will play alter ego Billy Batson’s foster parent Victor Vasquez. Check out the photo below.

The cast continues to provide a glimpse behind the scenes despite losing control over the reveal of the Shazam! costume and other aspects.

Last week, paparazzi and fans took photos of a public shoot in which Levi was captured in his superhero costume, providing fans of the New 52-inspired design that will be shown on the big screen.

The costume has a hood similar to the new comic book appearance of the character, but it also has a classic spandex look similar to those found on Spider-Man and the Captain America suit from The Avengers.

It sounds like Shazam! will be taking a huge cue from the New 52 origin comics from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, in which Billy Batson lives in a foster home alongside Freddy Freeman and Mary Bromfield, who eventually become Captain Marvel Jr. and Mary Marvel.

Recent photos also suggest the film will take place around the holidays, with a lot of Christmas decorations prominent on the sets. This would also match the comic book storyline, which occurs during winter.

Though Black Adam will not make an appearance in the film, with Dwayne Johnson opting to debut in his own solo film instead of going up against his greatest rival, another major Shazam! villain will debut in the form of Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana.

The actor confirmed his role months ago, though the official plot synopsis and cast listing released last month also let the cat out of the bag.

Director David F. Sandberg’s film will be the first DC Film project after this December’s Aquaman hits theaters, but it will mark another busy year for Warner Bros. superhero universe.

After Shazam! debuts in theaters, Wonder Woman II will premiere later in November. There’s also rumors of the Suicide Squad sequel potential premiering in 2019, though that has yet to be confirmed through official channels.

For now, fans can expect Shazam! to premiere in theaters on April 5, 2019.