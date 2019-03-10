‘Shazam!’ Movie Official Run Time Revealed

When Shazam! flies into theaters in just under a month, it will feature a run time north of two hours. Fandango has updated the movie’s page on the ticketing site to show a run time of two hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes).

This means the Zachary Levi-starring film is one of the shortest of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe, putting it just ahead of Justice League (119 minutes) and Suicide Squad (130 minutes). As it stands now, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice reigns supreme when it comes to run time, clocking in at a staggering 151 minutes.

Fans might be disappointed with a shorter film, especially when early reactions have heavily favored the movie compared to its DCEU counterparts. In fact, some critics have even gone the length to call Shazam! “brilliant.”

“Shazam is such a brilliant movie,” wrote ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “It’s so tremendously fun, and incredibly scary at some points (thanks, David F. Sandberg!). It blows away every expectation and is my new favorite DC movie.”

Other critics such as ET‘s Ash Crossan has said the movie was “damn near perfect” while Fandango‘s Erik Davis thinks the movie is “unlike anything DC has done before.”

When it comes to Levi, the actor was ecstatic for the role, comparing it to the fulfillment of a childhood fantasy.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi told ComicBook.com on a visit to the set of the film. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batson and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5th.

What do you think of the movie’s run time? Were you expecting it longer or shorter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

