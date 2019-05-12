Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Reveals His Favorite Memory From Set

The latest DC Extended Universe film, Shazam!, hit theaters last month, and the film’s cast is still out there promoting the light-hearted addition to the franchise. Recently, ComicBook.com caught a panel featuring the film’s star, Zachary Levi, at Fan Expo Dallas. During the show, Levi was asked to share his favorite memory from the film’s set, and he revealed that a lot of the filming conditions were pretty grueling.

“Favorite … I mean, there were so many ‘like’ moments here and there. You know it was actually really kind of a devil to shoot in that we were in Toronto in the middle of winter time and 75% of the movie was outside at night. So, and that super suit does not keep you warm, let me tell you, nor does it keep you cool when you’re like onstage inside. I’d have massive fans blowing on me just so I wouldn’t overheat inside. And then I’d be outside and go, ‘What the hell is going on with this life? What is life?,’” he explained.

“So those were memorable, memorable moments. But as far as like? I mean, I don’t know. Every moment that I was, it would dawn on me that, you know, I’d be like in a rig with these tuning forks that would make us fly, and I would fly in this harness and stuff. And the harnesses are so uncomfortable. Like particularly for dudes. You know what I’m talking about. It’s just not ergonomically created for us. Anyway.”

Levi added, “But me, I’m up there, me and Mark Strong, who’s so awesome, by the way. He’s just once of the greatest. He’s so cool. He’s such a good dude and such a great actor. But we’re in these rigs and we’re like hovering in front of each other. Like we’ve done the scene but we’re not … So we’re just kind of just, like the scene’s over, but we’re still just kind of there. You know? And we’re just talking about our day, talking about life and his kids, and I’m kind of moving a little bit, I got to get over a little bit. It’s those moments where it’s the part of how you make all that. The people, the people are magic. People are the magic in every business. People are the magic in every project. So if you can go tap into the magic that is the people that are involved in whatever you’re doing, that’s the stuff that I always find the most memorable. And I try to foster that and take care of that, so, yeah, all those little interstitial moments.”

There was one other moment that stood out to the actor…

“But catching the bus was pretty dope, too. You know what I mean? So thank you.”

Currently, the movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 90% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero films that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! is still playing in select theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

