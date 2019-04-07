‘Shazam!’ Ties For Highest DCEU CinemaScore

Shazam! is now in theaters, and it is earning some rave reviews. That’s exactly the type of note that DC and Warner Bros. wanted to kick off 2019 with in regards to their superhero offerings, and it’s impressive in its CinemaScore as well, netting an A. CinemaScore polls viewers who see the films on opening night, and Shazam! surpassed a few other DC movies thanks to that positive opening night reception. Shazam’s A rating also ties it for first place with another standout DC Universe film, that being Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Shazam! ties with Wonder Woman to take the top spot, but you might be surprised at how high the rest of the DC movie roster is. Behind Shazam! and Wonder Woman sits Aquaman and Man of Steel at A -, but perhaps the most surprising is Suicide Squad and Justice League’s B + rating. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sits at the lowest spot with a B.

Shazam! also ties with Marvel’s latest Captain Marvel, which also scored an A rating. The film has also scored a Certified Fresh already on Rotten Tomatoes and is impressing at the box office as well.

The film has won over crowds with a delightful sense of humor and stylish action, but it also holds a number of cool things for comic fans, regardless of which era is your favorite according to director David F. Sandberg.

“Yeah, I wanted to incorporate a little bit of everything, not just New 52 but the older stuff as well,” Sandberg said. “This suit, it’s one part that works like, I want the shorter cape of the Golden Age comics, but then we’re like, ‘Let’s try the hood from the New 52’ and little things like that and trying to balance it.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Shazam!, you can check out the official description below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! is in theaters now.

