‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Looks To Have Bulked Up In New Photo

Though actor Zachary Levi is no stranger to superhero movies, having previously played Fandral in the Thor franchise, some were surprised when he was cast in the leading role in Shazam!

But the Chuck star is embracing his role as the former Captain Marvel and is bulking up to play the titular hero, as evidenced in a post on social media. Take a look below!

I hate seeing the Lakers lose. Still had fun with @ZacharyLevi @isaiahmustafa and Bree. Love ya @JeanieBuss !! pic.twitter.com/VI2rosptml — Eric Blackmon (@EricBlackmon) January 29, 2018

The post was made by Levi’s friend and photographer Eric Blackmon, who has also chronicled Levi’s gym time as the actor prepared to get in shape for the role. And it appears to be paying off.

We can only see a glimpse of Levi’s bicep, but holy crap, he’s getting huge. Any doubts that the actor will be unable to look the part of Shazam! should be quelled.

Production on Shazam! is currently taking place in Toronto, which is why Levi and his friends were able to attend the Raptors and Lakers game, in which DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowery put a beat down on Los Angeles’ basketball team.

Progress is being steadily made on the film, and director David F. Sandberg continues to update fans on social media, including a special effects test that could be teasing Billy Batson’s transformation into Shazam!

A few new actors have joined the cast in recent weeks, with Mark Strong confirming that he’ll be playing the film’s villain in Doctor Sivana. It remains to be seen if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will debut in the role of Black Adam in the film, though it’s likely DC Films would want to save that showdown for a sequel.

New rumors have also cropped up that Shazam! could feature an appearance from Henry Cavill, reprising his role as Superman in the new film. Many people have speculated that they could reuse the intro from Justice League a la Spider-Man: Homecoming’s cellphone footage of the superhero civil war — in this instance, it would reveal Billy and friend Freddie Freeman as the two teens who interview the Man of Steel.

If anything, it would give Warner Bros. another chance to execute the scene without poor mustache erasing CG. But who knows, they could always replace his face with Nicolas Cage.

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th, 2019.