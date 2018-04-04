‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Reaches out to Ben Affleck on Behalf of Batman Fan in Hospice Care

Shazam might not be the hero they’re looking for, but Zachary Levi’s efforts prove he’s the hero they need right now.

The star of the upcoming DC Films Shazam! took to Twitter today to reach out to fellow DC Extended Universe actor Ben Affleck looking to help make the wish of a dying boy come true.

I don’t have an official Bat Signal, but I’ll boost this for all its worth. @BenAffleck, this lil dude could really use some caped crusading right about now. 🙏 @jimmykimmel https://t.co/j1aNoKINWm — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) April 3, 2018

“I don’t have an official Bat Signal, but I’ll boost this for all its worth. @BenAffleck, this lil dude could really use some caped crusading right about now,” Levi wrote. He also tagged late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in the post.

Levi’s plea is in response to a tweet looking for help locating a Batman costume or someone to be the DC Comics hero for a boy named Mukuta who is presently receiving hospice care at Hospice Atlanta. Mukuta suffers from a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma and has very little time left so Hospice Atlanta is looking to bring a bit of brightness to the child’s last days with a visit from his favorite superhero.

Levi’s signal boost is just the latest example of actors who play superheroes being heroes for terminally ill children in real life. Recently, various Marvel stars from television and film came together to send 11-year-old Avengers fan Emilio Pachon messages of support before he passed away. Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. has also shown support for young fans battling illness. The actor recently paid a terminally ill young fan a visit in London as well as made the charity the fan started a beneficiary of his fundraising efforts through Random Act Fundraising.

As for Levi’s efforts to get Batman to pay Mukuta a visit, the original plea for a hero from Twitter user @EvilMelTucker updated that they had found a Batman to pay the young fan a visit and while it’s not clear if Levi’s signal boost aided in that effort one thing is for certain — there’s a hero coming to save the day.

Shazam!, directed by David Sandberg, is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.