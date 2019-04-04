Zachary Levi Unveils ‘Shazam!’ Statue at Six Flags Mexico

Shazam! opens in theaters on Friday, with actor Zachary Levi hitting the big screen as the titular character. In the lead up to the film’s opening Levi and other stars of the film have done various events promoting the film, but there’s one that might have been be more fun for Levi than some of the others — unveiling a statue of himself as Shazam at Six Flags.

Last weekend, Levi paid Six Flags Mexico a visit he road some of the parks’ DC-themed roller coasters as well as unveiled a statue of himself in full Shazam glory. Check it out in a series of photos and short video shared by the official Six Flags Mexico Instagram below.

Given Levi’s reaction to seeing the statue — he exclaimed “It’s me!” with quite a bit of excitement — it’s probably pretty safe to say that that’s one of the best parts about being Shazam. It’s definitely an improvement on the aspect he told ComicBook.com was the worst part of the experience — using the bathroom when suited up.

“It’s what everybody says, it’s the inconvenience of when you need to go to the bathroom,” Levi said. Everyone always asks about the best part of stepping into one of these suits, so why not get real and hear about the worst part? Levi was pretty honest and open about it!

“Yeah, because in order for it to look great, you have to have it kind of be seamless,” Levi explained. “You can’t have a bunch of zippers and things everywhere, unless you’re like Deadpool, I guess. He had a bunch of zippers. If you’re created by Rob Liefeld, then you’re going to have a bunch of pouches and zippers, and no ankles.” An impressive cut from the actor, referencing Liefeld’s often criticized feet designs in comics.

“It’s just the overall kind of uncomfortability sometimes of wearing essentially a massive spandex adult size onesie,” Levi went on. “It’s super tight, it becomes kind of like a second skin, I would overheat in it. I would freeze in it. The electronics in it would be a dance sometimes. But all of that, whatever, I’ll take all of that times ten if I get to do this again. If I get to be the guy to wear the suit, I’ll take the lumps, I’ll do it.”

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi as the titular Shazam! hero. Acting as Shazam’s human counterpart is Asher Angel as Billy Batson, supported by Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, , Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton. It is executive produced by Jeffrey Chernov, Hany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson.

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5.

