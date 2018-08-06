Zachary Levi Stole a Prop From the ‘Shazam!’ Set

When it hits theaters next spring, Shazam! may well be the most fun DC superhero film yet with its kid-turned-adult superhero story. Fans have already gotten a taste of that fun with the first official trailer, but it sounds like star Zachary Levi had a little fun of his own when it comes to swiping a prop from the production.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Levi admitted that he had managed to take a prop home with him, though there was a significant caveat to his pilfering.

“I’m wondering if I can talk about the thing I took from set. It’s a person,” he joked. “No, there’s some signage, some neon signage in the movie that when you see it you will know what that signage is, and it just struck me as really funny and awesome and I thought if that gets to live anywhere I want it to like, be in my garage or something so that’s what I took. But with the understanding that should the production need it for any reason I have to ship it back or we’ll just build a new one, I don’t know.”

What that neon signage is is anyone’s guess — the film’s trailer did show signs at the convenience store that could fit the bill, but there’s far more to explore once the film hits theaters.

It isn’t a surprise that Levi took a memento from the set, considering how much fun he said he had on set, even out of character. Levi explained that the most fun he had making Shazam! involved getting to know his co-stars, and perhaps annoying everyone with his choice of music, too.

“I feel like the funnest moments I had on set were just like … just sitting around and getting to know these two [co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer] and their families and David and his family like, the familial aspect literally on set to me is always kinda the most fun and I bring a Bluetooth speaker and always annoy people blasting music,” Levi said.

That fun, familial aspect of even just making the film ties into what director David F. Sandberg said about Shazam! to ComicBook.com at SDCC, especially in context with the film having a Christmas movie feel.

“It feels like a Christmas movie to me,” Sandberg said. “It’s about family, and finding your family, you have these orphans or foster kids… and Christmas is very much a family holiday, so it sort of ties it all together in that way.”

Shazam! opens in theaters April 5, 2019.