Massive Death of Superman Doomsday Statue Takes On the Justice League

Sideshow Collectibles has begun pre-orders for their epic DC Comics Doomsday statue, which clocks in at 26.5-inches tall and weighs a whopping 40 pounds. The price is also pretty monstrous at $1250.

Still, you’re getting a lot of detailed polystone for your money here. In addition to the tatters of Superman’s cape (which is removable), you’ll also find a Green Lantern ring on Doomsday’s left hand and Batarangs embedded into his chest and shoulders. Wonder Woman’s sword, Aquaman’s trident, and Batman’s cowl can be found “as trophies” at his feet, so things aren’t looking so great for the Justice League in this battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The exclusive edition of the Doomsday statue also includes a swap-out hooded portrait that was “inspired by his debut in the Superman comics”. The standard edition sans the portrait is available to pre-order here for $1235. Both statues are expected to ship in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Sideshow’s official description for the Doomsday statue reads:

“Measuring a monstrous 26.5″ tall, the Doomsday Maquette is the ultimate fearsome foe, created from the violence of prehistoric Krypton. Doomsday stands astride a rubble environment base littered with relics from the valiant heroes who have fallen in his wake. Wonder Woman’s sword, Aquaman’s trident, and Batman’s cowl all serve as trophies at Doomsday’s feet while a number of Batarangs are embedded into his chest and shoulders. In his right hand he clutches the fabric tatters of Superman’s cape, which includes internal wiring for posing and can be removed from the figure. On his left hand, the villain has forced an inert Green Lantern ring onto his finger in a brutal display of force.

The polyresin Doomsday Maquette also features intricately sculpted green leg armor, as remnants of the beast’s containment suit cling to his hulking physique. His body is covered in countless jagged spikes and rough textures, giving Doomsday his famous otherworldly appearance. Pair the Doomsday Maquette with heroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to stage an epic showdown in your lineup of DC collectibles.

The Exclusive edition of the Doomsday Maquette includes a swap-out hooded portrait, inspired by his debut in the Superman comics. The sculpted green hood is detailed with complex textures and a red eye lens, as Doomsday tears through the containment mask to unleash his full power.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.