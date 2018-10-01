‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Makes ‘Simpsons’ Debut in Season Premiere

Months after it was announced that Wonder Woman would be coming to a new episode of The Simpsons, Gal Gadot finally made her debut on the animated series in Sunday’s season premiere, “Bart’s Not Dead.”

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the season premiere of The Simpsons! Continue reading at your own risk…

The new episode tells the story of Bart Simpson, who has a near-death experience after suffering a tragic fall. While in the hospital, Bart decides to mess with people by telling them that he went to heaven and “saw Jesus” while he was out. The prank turned into something much more when everyone started to genuinely believe him.

A local phenomenon turned into a major religious film company optioning the rights to Bart’s story. This is where Gal Gadot comes into play.

Homer is attending auditions for the Bart movie and when it’s time for actresses to read for the part of Lisa, Gal Gadot is sitting in the chair. Flanders tells her that she gets the part before she even says her lines. Homer is more skeptical. He notes that he liked her in Fast & Furious, but isn’t sure what else she has been in.

When Gal asks Homer if he’s seen Wonder Woman, he throws some serious shade at the DC movies.

“Everytime I see that DC logo on the screen, I immediately fall asleep,” Homer says.

Later on in the episode, we get the chance to see Gadot in her full Lisa costume in the movie, which is titled “Bart’s Not Dead.”

Early on Sunday, nearly 12 hours before the episode aired, Gadot shared the first look at her character in the Lisa outfit, celebrating the premiere.

“This family was a huge part of my childhood,” Gadot wrote in a tweet. “And now it’s so cool that I get to be a part of the Simpsons‘ Season 30 premiere episode.”

There hasn’t been any word from Gadot or FOX as to whether or not she is slated to appear in future episodes.

What did you think of Gal Gadot‘s debut on The Simpsons? Let us know in the comments below!