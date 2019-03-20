‘Smallville’ Alum Michael Rosenbaum Reacts to ‘Supergirl’s Lex Luthor

On Sunday, Jon Cryer made his debut as the iconic DC Comics villain Lex Luthor on Supergirl. Cryer’s casting, which was announced back in November 2018, was a surprise for many fans who weren’t quite sure what to expect. But Cryer’s had the support of another Lex Luthor actor from the start — Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum — and now that the baddie has made his Arrowverse debut, Rosenbaum is weighing in on the performance with nothing but praise.

Rosenbaum took to Twitter early Monday morning after Cryer’s Supergirl debut to profess that the actor “killed it” as the villain — and he even praised Cryer’s bald head, an iconic Lex feature.

Jonny boy! You killed it! And they say I had a good head. That’s a perfect dome brother. Congrats Lex. Love, Lex! @MrJonCryer @TheCW @TheCWSupergirl By the way… you’re on my podcast Tuesday. Lots to talk about! Lex and Life! Tell your folks to subscribe. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iaQXnrRvWJ — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) March 18, 2019

Lex Luthor has been portrayed by many actors over the years. The most recent was Jesse Eisenberg in the DC Cinematic Universe, however the portrayal that is currently the most-favored among fans is Rosenbaum’s. He played Luthor opposite Tom Welling’s equally as beloved Clark Kent on Smallville from 2001 to 2011. Rosenbaum’s Luthor remains so popular that fans of Supergirl have long fan-cast him in the role, though that was not to be.

Rosenbaum isn’t alone in his praise for Cryer’s take on Luthor, though. When “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” aired on Sunday night, fans took to social media to express their pleasant surprise at Cryer’s version of things. While the general consensus is that Rosenbaum’s Luthor is still the best, Cryer impressed many Supergirl fans and they’re eager to see where he takes the character next.

In Sunday’s episode, Lex spent most of the hour dying from a horrific cancer only to be cured, having masterminded an incredible manipulation of everything from the justice system to his own sister in order to get the Harun-El based serum that would save him. When we see him in the upcoming “The House of L”, fans will get to see a Lex at his full strength — including a fight that takes Lex to Metropolis’ Daily Planet.

Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner explained ahead of last week’s episode that the fight in the upcoming episode will take both Supergirl and Lex to the iconic location in a moment that fans are sure to appreciate.

“Well, and you know what’s cool about the fight is that it takes us to the Daily Planet, so we get to see Lex and Supergirl and the Daily Planet,” Rovner said.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Do you agree with Rosenbaum’s praise for Cryer’s Lex Luthor? Let us know in the comments below.