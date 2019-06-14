Brian Tyree Henry Would Love to Reprise His Role as Miles’ Dad in Live-Action Spider-Man

Brian Tyree Henry is fully embracing the world of comic book movies with his acting career lately. First, he voiced the father of Miles Morales in the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Then, he booked a role in the upcoming Joker movie for Warner Brothers. Having wrapped up both of those films, the actor known well for his role on Atlanta is ready for more live-action action but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Of course, I’d like to reprise that role,” Henry told Observer when asked if he would like to play the father to Miles in a live-action movie. “Without a doubt. He was one of the most important parts of that family. The familial aspect of Spider-Verse was very important and I would happily be there for my ‘son’ again.” Of course, this would put the actor with his Atlanta co-star Donald Glover once again, as Glover plays Aaron Davis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Glover’s Aaron character is the brother to Henry’s Jefferson Davis but, of course, Spider-Verse opens up a world of possibilities with the multiverse rules.

The more likely scenario as that Henry reprises the role in voiced animated form as Spider-Verse‘s success will inevitably spawn a sequel. “I really don’t know much about the sequel,” Henry says. “I really do hope there is another one. I’m glad that people loved the movie enough to want another story out of it.”

For now, fans of comic book movies and Henry can look forward to see him later this year. The Joaquin Phoenix-lead Joker movie is looking to break the mold and offer up something different with director Todd Phillips and executive producer Martin Scorsese. Henry’s Joker role has not yet been revealed.

“I think it’s going to be very different because it really goes into just the origin story,” Henry said. “Villains are never born that way, they’re made. There’s something that happens in their lives that they give up their faith in humanity; they see the flaws of humanity and mankind and feel like they must correct it. And what happens with Joker is you start to see how he really was a happy person. He really was trying to find this…hope in humanity until it broke him down and he just had to give up and reshape it.”

Henry’s next outing comes in Child’s Play, which hits theaters on June 21.