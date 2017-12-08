Spoiler Killed On ‘Gotham’

Spoilers for Gotham’s midseason finale, “A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Night.”

Gotham just whacked Don Falcone (John Doman), former head of the Gotham City mob.

Falcone retired to Miami and refused an offer from Gotham City Police Department captain Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), who wanted the old mob boss to return to Gotham and help dethrone the power hungry Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor).

Falcone’s only daughter, Sofia (Crystal Reed), offered to help — only for the old don to forbid her involvement.

Disobeying her father’s orders, Sofia followed Gordon to Gotham and found herself in the middle of a shootout between Penguin’s forces and the Sirens. “Queen Takes Night” saw Falcone return to Gotham to reclaim his daughter — a move that resulted in Falcone being gunned down with a machine gun by an unknown assailant in a black van.

In the comics, Falcone (nicknamed “the Roman”) oversaw “The Roman Empire” — a name for Falcone’s stranglehold over Gotham City’s organized crime. As the de facto ruler of Gotham, Falcone was targeted by a rookie Batman in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s famous Batman: Year One.

Falcone again found himself targeted in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween, where he was eventually gunned down and killed by a freshly-created Two-Face. In that continuity, Sofia operated as a killer known as “Hangman.” She, too, was killed by Two-Face with a gunshot to the head.

Her powerful father’s death is “going to create a huge shift and rift in Gotham,” Reed told CBR, “one that Sofia is going to have to deal with.”

Gotham airs Thursdays at 8 pm on FOX.

