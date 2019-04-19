Starfire Actress Anna Diop Glows in ‘Titans’ Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Titans season 2 will hit later this year, and while we don’t have any new footage of Anna Diop‘s Starfire we at least have a new photo to check out. Diop’s Starfire was one of the more compelling aspects of Titans season 1, as her origins and mission were clouded in mystery for most of the season, and fans are looking forward to seeing what DC can do after some of the revelations in season 1 towards the end of the season. As you can see in the gorgeous photo, Diop seems excited to be back on the set, even if at the moment she isn’t blasting anyone with fire.

The photo shows Diop in a red jacket with her hair down and straight. It’s a different look from her costumes in season 1, but this could also just be something she was wearing while on the set. She’s stunning either way, and you can check out the photo below.

“Verified Season 2 🖤 📷 by the incomparable @conorleslie 💋”

Throughout season 1 Koriand’r is helping Rachel, but as we learn later on her mission was actually to kill Rachel, something she ultimately tries to do once those memories come flooding back. The two had grown quite close since finding each other, and as you might expect Rachel’s a bit wary of her at the moment since…you know, she tried to strangle her. Hopefully, even more of Starfire’s backstory will be explored in season 2, though there’s also the whole pressing matter of Trigon taking control of Dick Grayson.

That will be the most immediate matter to deal with in season 2, but there’s plenty of other things coming down the pike, including the introductions of characters like Deathstroke, Bruce Wayne, Ravager, Conner Kent, and Krypto, who were teased at the end of season 1. All that plus the return of Hawk and Dove and whatever’s going on with Gar certify that the craziness is not going to stop anytime soon, and we’re perfectly okay with that.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 hits later this year.

