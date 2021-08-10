DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger is "Pumped" for Arrowverse Crossovers

✖

DC's Stargirl returns Tuesday night for its second season on The CW and while fans are excited to see what's next for Courtney Whitmore and the rest of the new Justice Society of America, there's something else coming a bit later in the season that they might even more excited for. The season's ninth episode will feature a guest appearance by The Flash star John Wesley Shipp as he brings Jay Garrick to the series as the Golden Age Flash and member of the original JSA. It's Stargirl's first mini-crossover with the larger Arrowverse, one that opens the door for more to come, and Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is "pumped" at the possibility. Bassinger recently told ComicBook.com that she's very excited that the door is finally opening.

"I'm freaking pumped," Bassinger said. "I booked the show three years ago, the first thing people told me, 'Oh, you might get to crossover,' And not only that, there've been a couple of conversations where there've been like talks of me going on other shows and crossing over and nothing has panned out. And I'm just like so excited. So, when Geoff [Johns, series creator] told me, I was just excited to have someone else on our show because we have so much on Stargirl now. I always want to welcome that to anyone and everyone, but opening that door, I was like, 'Well, it's about time.'"

Bassinger isn't the only person excited about Shipp's appearance and the larger potential for future crossovers. Johns himself told the press recently that he's long been a fan of Shipp and that the appearance opens up the door to new opportunities.

"I grew up watching The Flash TV show, he was my favorite superhero when I was a kid and I was blown away by John Wesley Shipp when he played The Flash and then was lucky enough to work with him on The Flash," Johns told the press during an event attended by ComicBook.com. "And when he started playing Jay Garrick and we introduce our version of the Justice Society and we're on Earth-2 like the comics, we're on our own Earth separate from the rest of these shows, but to have John play Jay Garrick The Flash in Stargirl, it connects our universe directly with the other shows and also shows that we're part of a grander universe. And it opens up the door to opportunities for us to eventually interact with those characters. And that was important, just like the comics, and when we do do it, we'll do it in a hopefully very special Stargirl way."

DC's Stargirl returns for its second season on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.