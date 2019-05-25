Stargirl Actress Shows Off New Look at Costume for DC Universe Series

With Doom Patrol having just concluded its first season and Swamp Thing set to debut next week, fans are getting ever closer to the debut of Stargirl on DC Universe in early 2020. The series, which stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, released the first official look at the heroine’s star-spangled costume back in March at WonderCon, but now in a behind-the-scenes photo, Bassinger is showing off what may just be the best look yet.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Bassinger shared a photo of herself in costume holding up a cake to celebrate her 20th birthday which she was excited mark while on set shooting the DC Universe series. You can check the photo out below.

The photo shows off mostly the top of the Stargirl costume, sans red gloves (which makes sense because, well, cake) and gives fans a better frontal view of the costume. The previously-released image from the streaming service was a side-view that also included the costume’s red belt as well as the Cosmic Staff.

In addition to Bassinger in the role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, the series stars Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl will debut on DC Universe in early 2020.