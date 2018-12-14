‘Stargirl’ Casts Brian Stapf as Wildcat

Stargirl‘s Justice Society of America has officially found its Wildcat.

According to a new report from TVInsider, Brian Stapf has been cast as Ted Grant/Wildcat in the upcoming DC Universe Streaming series. Stapf will be appearing in the series in a recurring role.

In the comics, Ted is one of the founding members of the JSA, who is a world-class fighter and a mentor to Black Canary and several other heroes. The character most recently appeared in Arrow‘s third season (played by J.R. Ramirez), as a gym owner and ex-vigilante who trained Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). Stargirl‘s version of Ted is reportedly poised to be comic-accurate, as he is “clawed and cowled” and is “also a former heavyweight boxer”.

Stapf previously appeared as Roy in three episodes of The Walking Dead, with his filmography also including House of Cards, Valor, and The Purge television series.

Stargirl will see Brec Bassinger playing the titular role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, with Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker also poised to appear. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed earlier this year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school.” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

