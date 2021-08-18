DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Two"

Last week on DC's Stargirl, fans of The CW series caught back up with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the young heroes of the Justice Society of America several months after the saved Blue Valley, Nebraska from the Injustice Society. But the transition from actively fighting evil to a more peaceful town wasn't easy, especially for Courtney who not only found herself stuck going to summer school, but locked in battle with a mysterious young woman claiming to be the daughter of the original Green Lantern. This week, we'll find out more about this young woman now that it appears the battle in the Dugan/Whitmore kitchen has ended and, as we saw last week, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is back as well. She hasn't revealed herself yet, but she's definitely up to something and she has Eclipso on her side as well. We already know that Eclipso is no joke so things could get very scary very fast and it all jumps off here. Ready to find out what happened in this week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Summer School: "Chapter Two"? Read on for our full recap below but just so you know there are full spoilers beyond this point.

Girls just want to get out of Blue Valley The episode opens with Bobbie Burman (Lesa Wilson) dressed in casual, contemporary clothes, dancing around her kitchen, drinking wine and breaking dishes. The doorbell rings and she grabs her suitcase and heads to leave only when she opens the door, she finds Cindy standing there. Cindy uses the Eclipso Diamond on Bobbie, subduing her.

Origins Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Ordway Home For Children, Six Days Ago. Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) leaves the home with her belongings while the woman who runs the home tells her that she's "no kid anymore" as it's her birthday and gives her a tin that was left for her by child services. Now on her own, Jennie opens the tin, hoping there's something in it that will lead her to her brother, Todd. Inside she finds his toy car and her father's Green Lantern ring which comes to life and chooses her after her eyes first glow green themselves.

First impressions Present Day. At the Dugan/Whitmore house, the fight between Courtney and Jennie is over. Jennie explains herself and reveals that her father was Alan Scott. She knows a lot about the original JSA as well as Pat (Luke Wilson) and is a big Stripesy fan. She incorrectly assumes that Courtney is first Starman and then Pat's daughter. The family lets her make herself at home. Courtney is very suspicious of Jennie. The next morning, Courtney wakes up to find the family enjoying breakfast and Jennie has made delicious pancakes for everyone. Jennie has also repaired the damaged table.

Education Courtney goes to school and finds that Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is also in summer school - her parents are making her attend even though she doesn't need to. Rick is also supposed to be in the class, but he doesn't show up. Courtney fills Yolanda in on Jennie. Elsewhere, Rick (Cameron Gellman) is taking food to Grundy again. At the garage, Zeke shows off the flamethrower he's added to S.T.R.I.P.E. Pat also tries to coach Jennie on how to use the ring and the Green Lantern battery, teaching her how to make constructs with her will. It takes her a few tries but she soon starts to get the hang of it and makes a construct of her little brother's toy car.

Villainy is afoot Back at the Burman house, Bobbie is back in her Stepford Wife attire sadly cleaning up the mess she made the night before when she starts to hear the voice of Eclipso telling her that Cindy will never let her escape, reminding her that she almost had her old life back. We get a glimpse of Bobbie's life before she was abducted by Dragon King and Eclipso tells her that her only hope of escape is to kill Cindy. Elsewhere, Richard Swift (Jonathan Cake) makes his way into Blue Valley. He pays Barbara(Amy Smart) a visit at The American Dream and says he's an antiques collector wanting to buy William Zarick's magic collection. Barbara is suspicious and says she'll get back to him.

This probably isn't good At the shop, Jennie shows her Lantern powers to the team and Courtney isn't impressed. She's actually downright mean to Jennie and the rest of the team calls her out on it. Pat gives Courtney a talking to and Courtney admits that Jennie makes her feel insecure. Courtney sees the error of her ways and apologizes to Jennie. However, Jennie gets emotional when Courtney says she has everything and knocks over the Lantern which causes it to start acting strangely. The kids take it and run from the shop.

Introducing Jade Tipped off by Barbara, Pat tries to check out Richard Swift, but doesn't get especially far when he sees the kids running towards the park with the Lantern. The Lantern is surging with energy and they don't know what to do, but Courtney suddenly realizes that the Lantern isn't charging Jennie, Jennie is actually charging the Lantern. She's the living battery for it. Courtney and the JSA stand with Jennie as she absorbs the Lantern's out of control energy, but are all blown back by an explosion. When it all clears, there's a crater in the ground and Jennie, now glowing green, hovers in the sky having become Jade.

Time to suit up The next day, Courtney finds that Jennie has left. Pat tells Courtney that he thinks an old JSA villain, The Shade, has come to Blue Valley so they need to start being on alert as he is the last unaccounted member of the Injustice Society.