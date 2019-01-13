‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases ‘Code 8’ Premiere Dates

Code 8, the movie from Arrow star Stephen Amell and his cousin Robbie Amell will be getting premiere dates soon.

Amell posted to Twitter on Friday that they were getting “real” close to announcing premiere dates for several cities and “relatively” close to announcing those for international debuts in London and Australia as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s up everybody! We are getting REAL close to announcing Code 8 premiere dates for Vancouver, LA and Toronto. Pretty close to announcing Dallas, Miami, New York and Chicago. Relatively close to announcing London. Pretty psyched about our Australia plans. Stay ready. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 11, 2019

“What’s up everybody! We are getting REAL close to announcing Code 8 premiere dates for Vancouver, LA and Toronto. Pretty close to announcing Dallas, Miami, New York and Chicago. Relatively close to announcing London. Pretty psyched about our Australia plans. Stay ready.”

For those who aren’t aware, Code 8 is a feature-length film based off of a short film the two actors created back in 2016. That short film — and by extension the feature — is set in a world where over 4 percent of the population have special powers, but instead of being treated as heroes those with special abilities are treated as outcasts, forced to live in poverty. The short film follows Robbie’s character as he simply tries to earn a basic living, but ultimately comes into conflict with the law simply for being “special”.

Following the release of the short film, the actors launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, which raised over $2 million towards getting the film additional funding — potentially around $14-15 million.

“The Indiegogo did exactly what we needed it to do, which was prove that there was a fan base, develop some interest, and kick off the additional funding,” Robbie told Inverse in 2016.

Filming for Code 8 took place in 2017. In a video shared on Robbie’s Instagram in December, the cousins updated fans that the film was picture-locked — meaning that all that was left now was sound and special effects. In the update, Amell said that they were looking at April 2019 for premiere dates, but they had at that time not yet been locked down.

Code 8 stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, and Sung Kang. You can check out the short film at the Code 8 Movie YouTube here.

Are you excited that Code 8 is getting closer to a premiere date? Let us know in the comments below.