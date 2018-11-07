Stephen Amell On if Batman Or Green Lantern Will Ever Appear In Arrowverse

The Arrowverse is expanding yet again this year with the addition of Batwoman and Lois Lane, but is there also room for Batman and Green Lantern?

Arrow star Stephen Amell was asked precisely that during an impromptu Q&A he held on Facebook. In addition to talking about the big seventh season he was asked if Batman or Green Lantern could ever join the Arrowverse, and he said: “I would never say never.”

Up to this point, Batman lore and history have been mined by Arrow without directly linking it to Batman specifically, though Gotham and Bruce Wayne have both been referred to or teased. Gotham will get a big debut in the spotlight though thanks to Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, who will debut in the Elseworlds crossover event between Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash, who will also spinout into her own series.

Whether that is the same Gotham that has been referred to on the show before or another world entirely remains to be seen, but the name of the event is Elseworlds, so that is kind of a big clue. In regards to Batman, it would be rather easy to fit him into one of the shows as a guest star or into his own show, but odds are DC would rather spotlight other characters in the shows and leave him for the big screen.

As for Green Lantern, those chances are a bit slimmer than seeing Batman fully introduced. Green Lantern as a concept might be a bit too big to fit into CW’s current universe of shows. That might seem weird when the Legends are part of the universe, but their adventures are still rooted on Earth for the most part, albeit different times in history. Green Lantern and the Corps is at its best when exploring the vastness of space, so it would be a big departure from the other shows.

Granted, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t’ work, but it would be surprising to see them dive into those waters.

Amell was also asked about another superpowered being, Ralph Dibny. When asked if Oliver would meet Ralph Dibny this year Amell took a second to think about it then said “I don’t know who that is. Am I supposed to know who that is? I have no idea who that is.”

Dibny played a big part on The Flash and is played by Hartley Sawyer. Despite apparently dying he was able to be saved by Barry Allen helping him purge Clifford DeVoe from his body and ultimately taking down the Thinker.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.