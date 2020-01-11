Stephen Amell Reveals Final Crisis on Infinite Earths Trailer

After an extended break over the holidays, The CW is set to officially conclude the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event on Tuesday, January 14th. Ahead of the final two parts, Arrow star Stephen Amell has taken to Twitter to reveal the official trailer for the final episodes, offering a tease of what fans can expect as the annual crossover concludes. Featuring the return of Amell’s Oliver Queen as The Spectre, you can check it out in the player below. Parts 4 and 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with both air on Tuesday, January 14th with Arrow set to debut first at 8/7c while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will bring the final hour beginning at 9/8c.

Before the final two parts of the crossover could debut, The CW handed out renewals to all of the shows involved in the event except for Arrow. This wasn’t a cancellation though as the series had been planned to end with its eighth season, the series will wrap up its run with the series finale on January 28. Though the flagship series will be gone, a spin-off is already in the works with Green Arrow and the Canaries. The female-led series will debut its backdoor pilot as the penultimate episode of the series. It will star Katherine McNamara as Oliver and Felicity’s daughter.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed.