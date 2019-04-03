Stephen Amell Says ‘Arrow’ Season Finale Is Sucking The Life Out Of Him

Not long after his first read-through of Arrow‘s season seven finale — likely the final episode in which Emily Bett Rickards will appear as a series regular — gave him goosebumps, series star Stephen Amell told his Twitter followers today that production on the episode is “slowly sucking the life out of me (in the best possible way).” The stakes on this season finale have been spiraling upwards in recent weeks, as the news that Arrow will end its run following a ten-episode eighth season in the fall was followed by an announcement that leading lady Emily Bett Rickards would leave at the end of season seven and not even be around for next year.

The finale is shrouded in secrecy, and it is difficult to know whether that is because of events that take place in the episode, or simply because the new showrunner (Beth Schwartz) seems determined to keep as many secrets quiet as possible, as opposed to former showrunner Marc Guggenheim, who always seemed to enjoy teasing the fans with tantalizing clues that would generate online discussion.More likely than not, it’s a combination of the two. The series will likely have to wrap up some of its long-running plot threads in April and May, with an eye toward seeing Rickards off in style ahead of the final season.

Our Season Finale is slowly sucking the life out of me. (In the best possible way.) — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 2, 2019

Given the nature of the season — which seems to end right around the same time as the crossover — it seems likely you can expect the finale to tee up something related to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which seems like it will drive narrative on some of the Arrowverse shows throughout the first half of the season in a way that no previous crossover event has really done. Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The season finale will air on May 13.

