Stunning The Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Statue Is Limited to Only 500 Pieces

This The Batman Who Laughs Q-Master statue from QMx stands at 15-inches tall, and is made even more stunning thanks to the black, white, and red paint deco. It features the Batman / Joker hybrid wielding a chain surrounded by rabid Robins, with Damian Wayne in Dark Robin form crouching nearby, ready to attack. It's a similar design to the one previously employed in the 7.5-inch Batman Who Laughs Q-Fig Max Elite statue that QMx launched as a Walmart exclusive.

However, the Q-Master edition is a massive step up from the Q-Fig Max Elite in every way, and it as a price tag and exclusivity to match. Only 500 will be produced, and the only place you can reserve one for your collection is here at Entertainment Earth for $299.99 (free Super Saver US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). It is set to ship in October, and you won't be charged until that time. While you're at it, make sure to check out the Batman family Q-Master statue that QMx recently released. It's also available here at Entertainment Earth for $199.99.

Who Is The Batman Who Laughs?

The Batman Who Laughs is a recent creation of DC Comics, who made his debut in the 2018 "Dark Nights: Metal" event. The Batman Who Laughs is Bruce Wayne/Batman of Earth -22, a region of the Dark Multiverse. In that timeline, Batman suffers a horrific loss to his nemesis The Joker, in which the psycho clown abducts Batman and forces him to witness horrific events, like murdering the parents of a group of hostage children and infecting all the kids with a new experimental Joker Toxin. The "experiment" works: Batman snaps and finally crosses the line, murdering Joker – but that dark act comes at a terrible cost.

Joker's new toxin is one that slowly infects Bruce with Joker's twisted psyche. The Batman/Joker hybrid is discovered too late and ends up murdering most of the Batman Family, his Justice League allies, and transforming his son Damian into a Mini-Joker, while the infected kids become a pack of "Rabid Robins."